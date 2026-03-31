EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Position Reduced by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,511,819 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 387,997 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.46% of EOG Resources worth $269,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,383 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.0% during the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $150.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.63. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $151.87. The company has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised EOG Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eighteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $140.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EOG

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,445,850. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,038,449.84. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,405. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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