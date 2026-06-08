EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lessened its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 7,447 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get EOG Resources alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 370 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $137.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.59 and a 52-week high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. EOG Resources's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. EOG Resources's payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Key EOG Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its earnings estimates for EOG’s 2026 quarters and full-year 2026 EPS, which suggests stronger near-term profitability than previously expected.

KeyCorp raised its earnings estimates for EOG’s 2026 quarters and full-year 2026 EPS, which suggests stronger near-term profitability than previously expected. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research also lifted its estimates for late-2027, 2028, and FY2028 earnings, indicating analysts see durable long-term earnings power for EOG.

Zacks Research also lifted its estimates for late-2027, 2028, and FY2028 earnings, indicating analysts see durable long-term earnings power for EOG. Positive Sentiment: EOG reiterated its plan to return at least 70% of annual net cash flow after capex to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, a shareholder-friendly policy that can support the stock. Article: Should EOG’s 70% Cash-Return Pledge Guide Capital Allocation Decisions for EOG (EOG) Investors?

EOG reiterated its plan to return at least 70% of annual net cash flow after capex to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, a shareholder-friendly policy that can support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The company reported Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.41, supported by higher production and strong cash flow, and said it will keep 2026 spending steady while shifting more capital toward liquids. Article: Should EOG’s 70% Cash-Return Pledge Guide Capital Allocation Decisions for EOG (EOG) Investors?

The company reported Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.41, supported by higher production and strong cash flow, and said it will keep 2026 spending steady while shifting more capital toward liquids. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, Zacks highlighted EOG as a strong momentum stock, which may reinforce positive sentiment but does not appear to be a company-specific catalyst by itself. Article: Here's Why EOG Resources (EOG) is a Strong Momentum Stock

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at $13,234,924.40. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 12,456 shares of company stock worth $1,788,033 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EOG Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EOG Resources wasn't on the list.

While EOG Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here