EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Stock Position Raised by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,494 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 370 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 16,230 shares of company stock worth $2,272,568 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $141.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company's 50-day moving average price is $138.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.04. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.59 and a 52 week high of $151.87. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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