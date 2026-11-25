EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 956,158 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $155,615,000. ExxonMobil comprises about 0.6% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. NBT Bank N.A. bought a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aventus Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pioneer Family Office LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 704.9% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 132.3% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Erste Group Bank raised ExxonMobil from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered ExxonMobil from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair started coverage on ExxonMobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ExxonMobil from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $170.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on ExxonMobil

More ExxonMobil News

Here's some of the latest news about XOM:

Positive Sentiment: A commentary says Exxon’s dividend can be supported with oil around $59 per barrel, offering investors some reassurance about payout resilience if crude prices weaken. Trefis article: Your Exxon Dividend Needs Only About $59 Oil

A commentary says Exxon’s dividend can be supported with oil around $59 per barrel, offering investors some reassurance about payout resilience if crude prices weaken. Positive Sentiment: Exxon is advancing a $4 billion redevelopment of Angola’s Kizomba fields, alongside a new Block 15 discovery. The projects could bolster production and earnings over time, though they are longer-term catalysts. Zacks article: ExxonMobil's $4B Kizomba Redevelopment: Can It Drive Earnings Growth?

Exxon is advancing a $4 billion redevelopment of Angola’s Kizomba fields, alongside a new Block 15 discovery. The projects could bolster production and earnings over time, though they are longer-term catalysts. Negative Sentiment: A Louisiana district judge ordered Exxon to pay about $339.56 million over decades of oil-sludge pollution. The ruling may encourage additional citizen lawsuits in the state, creating potential further legal costs and uncertainty. MSN article: Exxon got walloped: $340 million legal blow paves the way for more

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $158.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $645.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $114.19 and a fifty-two week high of $188.50. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $168.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.89.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.11. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This is a positive change from ExxonMobil's previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil is an integrated energy and chemical company with operations spanning the oil and natural gas value chain. Its businesses explore for and produce crude oil and natural gas, refine and market fuels, and manufacture chemicals and other specialty products. The company's products include gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemical feedstocks and materials used in a wide range of consumer and industrial applications. ExxonMobil also pursues lower-emission solutions, including carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and lower-emission fuels.

See Also

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