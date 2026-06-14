Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,442 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 6,634 shares during the period. Markel Group makes up 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.56% of Markel Group worth $151,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Canerector Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 191,036.0% during the third quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 10,703,616 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $20,458,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,583,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 75.9% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 336,369 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $671,850,000 after purchasing an additional 145,146 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 415,160 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $892,496,000 after purchasing an additional 41,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3,235.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,316 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $54,421,000 after purchasing an additional 24,557 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Markel Group Stock Performance

MKL opened at $1,844.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.19 and a 1-year high of $2,207.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,866.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,989.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $26.38 by ($45.28). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 113.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Diane Leopold bought 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,792.61 per share, for a total transaction of $179,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,815.90. The trade was a 4.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total transaction of $140,395.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,191,514.95. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Markel Group from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Brean Capital assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Markel Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $2,025.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKL

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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