Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,182 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.2% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.27% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $217,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,012,296,000. Nuveen LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,010,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,551,858,000 after acquiring an additional 835,240 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,550,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,558,804,000 after acquiring an additional 724,562 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 528.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 721,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $405,596,000 after acquiring an additional 606,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $834,675,000 after acquiring an additional 408,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1%

REGN opened at $612.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.25 and a 52 week high of $821.11. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $692.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $738.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $855.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $900.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $792.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Further Reading

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