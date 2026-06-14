Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $107.80 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,782 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.53% of NVR worth $107,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 409 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 449 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NVR from $8,100.00 to $7,700.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $5,664.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $8,096.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7,649.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVR

Insider Activity at NVR

In other news, Director Michael J. Devito purchased 11 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6,699.50 per share, with a total value of $73,694.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 25 shares in the company, valued at $167,487.50. This represents a 78.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

NVR Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $6,387.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6,312.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6,979.91. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,501.01 and a 52 week high of $8,618.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.19.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.97 by ($12.21). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $94.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 375.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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