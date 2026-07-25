Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $64.52 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,719 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 57,474 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Omnicom Group worth $64,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2,960.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 306 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG International AG purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $99.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $87.17. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Omnicom Group's payout ratio is presently 820.51%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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