Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $68.19 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,701 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 43,085 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $68,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,911.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,111,632 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $165,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,362 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,350,393 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $246,420,000 after purchasing an additional 831,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,744,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,728.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 621,546 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $113,420,000 after purchasing an additional 612,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847,002 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $126,144,000 after purchasing an additional 364,878 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JKHY alerts: Sign Up

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $128.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.63 and a 1 year high of $193.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $615.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Mimi Carsley acquired 375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $805,658.84. This represents a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory R. Adelson acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.42 per share, with a total value of $266,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,623.12. The trade was a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $161.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jack Henry & Associates, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jack Henry & Associates wasn't on the list.

While Jack Henry & Associates currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here