Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $81.43 Million Stake in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,228 shares of the company's stock after selling 120,497 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.76% of Encompass Health worth $81,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 88.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 36,200.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company's stock.

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Encompass Health Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $104.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.65. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.77 and a 52-week high of $127.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.04%.The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Encompass Health's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 price target on Encompass Health in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Encompass Health

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $71,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,382.80. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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