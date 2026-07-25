Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,334 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,922 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.23% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $94,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CCEP alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company's stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company's stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company's stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $105.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm's 50-day moving average is $99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.99. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $110.90.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 213.0%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Why Chemours Co NYSE: CC Stock is the Recipe for Gains

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners wasn't on the list.

While Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here