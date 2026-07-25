Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 307,886 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,587 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 307,886 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $107,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,933.3% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 242 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Mimi Carsley bought 375 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.12 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 6,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $805,658.84. This represents a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory R. Adelson acquired 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.42 per share, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,623.12. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research set a $165.00 price target on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $150.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.29. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.04 and a 12 month high of $193.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.28. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The company had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $619.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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