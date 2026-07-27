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Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 21,131 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Charles River Laboratories International logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Epoch Investment Partners cut its Charles River Laboratories stake by 77%, selling 21,131 shares and retaining 6,308 shares valued at approximately $1.09 million. Institutional investors collectively own 98.91% of the company.
  • Director James C. Foster sold 75,000 shares for $16.88 million under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, reducing his direct ownership by 70.36%.
  • Charles River beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, reporting $2.06 in EPS on $995.83 million in revenue. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus, with an average price target of $220.75.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Charles River Laboratories International.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,308 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 21,131 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,887,175 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,174,374,000 after acquiring an additional 47,432 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,696,150 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $537,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,688 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $373,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,535 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,652,484 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $285,001,000 after buying an additional 210,260 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,502 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $254,186,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Foster sold 75,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $16,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,596 shares in the company, valued at $7,109,100. The trade was a 70.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.1%

CRL stock opened at $226.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.26 and a 1-year high of $238.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 4.59%.The company had revenue of $995.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Charles River Laboratories International from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $220.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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