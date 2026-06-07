EPR Properties $EPR Position Raised by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) by 1,061.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 61,386 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc owned 0.09% of EPR Properties worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,009,669 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $234,760,000 after purchasing an additional 66,562 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $82,823,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,394 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $79,077,000 after buying an additional 26,590 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 84.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,564,309 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $90,746,000 after buying an additional 717,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 29.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,905 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $88,693,000 after buying an additional 348,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company's stock.

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EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $57.36 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). EPR Properties had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $181.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. EPR Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. EPR Properties's payout ratio is 115.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $172,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $282,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,453.76. This trade represents a 26.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 19,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,826 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on EPR Properties from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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