State Street Corp lessened its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,870,076 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 3,751,342 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.05% of EPR Properties worth $218,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 477.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 555,164 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,164,000 after purchasing an additional 459,075 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 160,736 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 98,602 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,736,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in EPR Properties by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,688 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in EPR Properties by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,095 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 46,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on EPR Properties from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.05.

View Our Latest Report on EPR

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.0%

EPR Properties stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $48.36 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.39. EPR Properties had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $204.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. EPR Properties's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. EPR Properties's dividend payout ratio is 105.08%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties NYSE: EPR is a real estate investment trust focused on experiential properties. The company owns properties that it leases to businesses operating in entertainment, recreation and education, generally through long-term lease arrangements. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, family entertainment and dining venues, attractions, ski resorts, golf facilities, experiential lodging, private schools and early childhood education centers. EPR's properties are located primarily in the United States, with a presence in Canada.

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