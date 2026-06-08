EPR Properties $EPR Stock Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584,394 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 26,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.08% of EPR Properties worth $79,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 2,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,156,033.50. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total value of $282,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,704 shares of the company's stock, valued at $773,453.76. This represents a 26.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,826. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPR Properties Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $57.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The company's fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.46. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). EPR Properties had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $181.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. EPR Properties's payout ratio is currently 115.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.50 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of EPR Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.64.

View Our Latest Report on EPR Properties

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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