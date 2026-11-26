First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT - Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,872,167 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after purchasing an additional 514,434 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of EQT worth $90,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Individual & Institutional Services LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Individual & Institutional Services LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in EQT by 3,786.5% during the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,438 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at $1,276,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EQT from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQT

EQT Price Performance

EQT opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $55.21. EQT Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. EQT had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Corporation will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This is a positive change from EQT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.1650. EQT's payout ratio is 16.11%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation is an energy company focused on natural gas production and related midstream services. Its activities include exploring for and producing natural gas, as well as gathering, processing and transporting natural gas and associated liquids. The company's operations are concentrated in the Appalachian Basin, particularly the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio. EQT serves natural gas markets through its production and infrastructure businesses. EQT expanded its midstream operations through its 2024 combination with Equitrans Midstream, bringing gathering and transmission assets into the company, including infrastructure associated with the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

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