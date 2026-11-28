Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT - Free Report) by 358.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,660 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after acquiring an additional 415,592 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of EQT worth $25,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 14.8% during the second quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 102,572 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,705,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in EQT by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,240,709 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $225,478,000 after buying an additional 284,244 shares during the period. Core Capital Management & Research inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth about $1,074,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,774 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 57,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company's stock.

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EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $51.86 on Friday. EQT Corporation has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company's fifty day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19.

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. EQT had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. EQT's revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Corporation will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This is an increase from EQT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.1650. EQT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded EQT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation is an energy company focused on natural gas production and related midstream services. Its activities include exploring for and producing natural gas, as well as gathering, processing and transporting natural gas and associated liquids. The company's operations are concentrated in the Appalachian Basin, particularly the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio. EQT serves natural gas markets through its production and infrastructure businesses. EQT expanded its midstream operations through its 2024 combination with Equitrans Midstream, bringing gathering and transmission assets into the company, including infrastructure associated with the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

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