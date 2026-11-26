Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT - Free Report) by 1,406.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,039 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after buying an additional 549,934 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of EQT worth $28,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $3,204,125,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,148,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in EQT by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,565,479 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $1,199,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603,286 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,705,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $127,420,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EQT from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Freedom Broker lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on EQT from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised EQT from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $51.61 on Thursday. EQT Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. EQT had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Corporation will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from EQT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.1650. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. EQT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.11%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation is an energy company focused on natural gas production and related midstream services. Its activities include exploring for and producing natural gas, as well as gathering, processing and transporting natural gas and associated liquids. The company's operations are concentrated in the Appalachian Basin, particularly the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio. EQT serves natural gas markets through its production and infrastructure businesses. EQT expanded its midstream operations through its 2024 combination with Equitrans Midstream, bringing gathering and transmission assets into the company, including infrastructure associated with the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

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