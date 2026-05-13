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Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Holdings Lifted by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

Written by MarketBeat
May 13, 2026
Equinix logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Virginia Retirement Systems increased its Equinix stake by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, and institutional ownership remains very high at 94.94% of shares outstanding.
  • Equinix reported strong quarterly earnings, posting $10.79 EPS versus the $4.30 consensus estimate, though revenue of $2.44 billion came in slightly below expectations.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $1,143.60; Equinix also announced a quarterly dividend of $5.16 per share.
  • Five stocks we like better than Equinix.

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned 0.05% of Equinix worth $38,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 112,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $85,833,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equinix by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,252,094,000 after buying an additional 588,967 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 36,908 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,908,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership raised its holdings in Equinix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 26,139 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $20,425,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA raised its holdings in Equinix by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 66,723 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $52,260,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Weiss Ratings upgraded Equinix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,207.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,128.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,143.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Equinix Stock Down 0.5%

EQIX opened at $1,080.63 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,128.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,020.24 and a 200-day moving average of $882.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.67 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is currently 142.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 584 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.69, for a total value of $563,962.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,501,479.92. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,086 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $966.20, for a total value of $1,049,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $18,912,398.80. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 11,604 shares of company stock worth $11,848,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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