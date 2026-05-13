Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Holdings Lifted by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned 0.05% of Equinix worth $38,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 112,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $85,833,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equinix by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,252,094,000 after buying an additional 588,967 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 36,908 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,908,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership raised its holdings in Equinix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 26,139 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $20,425,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA raised its holdings in Equinix by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 66,723 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $52,260,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Weiss Ratings upgraded Equinix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,207.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,128.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,143.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Equinix Stock Down 0.5%

EQIX opened at $1,080.63 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,128.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,020.24 and a 200-day moving average of $882.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.67 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is currently 142.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 584 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.69, for a total value of $563,962.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,501,479.92. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,086 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $966.20, for a total value of $1,049,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $18,912,398.80. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 11,604 shares of company stock worth $11,848,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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