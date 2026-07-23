Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Position Raised by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,873 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises approximately 12.6% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.33% of Equinix worth $319,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 73.3% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 266.7% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $1,028.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.19, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $720.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1,128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,057.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $983.75.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total transaction of $4,010,517.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,239.52. This represents a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,615,511.53. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 11,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,022,574 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC upped their target price on Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $1,215.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,153.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equinix

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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