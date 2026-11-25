Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 103,182 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $104,377,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.10% of Equinix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Equinix by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 7,675 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $1,181,260,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,930,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,778,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LP grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 20.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 12,597 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Paladin sold 307 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.01, for a total transaction of $317,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,774.50. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 198 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,014.18, for a total transaction of $200,807.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,934,004.22. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 708 shares of company stock valued at $724,745 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $982.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $720.62 and a one year high of $1,128.68. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1,017.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,026.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.82. Equinix had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. Equinix's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 39.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,340.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equinix from $1,250.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $1,210.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Equinix from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,234.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. is a global digital infrastructure company that operates data centers where businesses can house their computing and networking equipment. Its colocation services support organizations seeking secure, reliable facilities for their IT systems. The company also provides interconnection services that enable customers to connect with cloud providers, networks, business partners and one another. Its Equinix Fabric platform offers software-defined connectivity, while its xScale facilities are designed to serve large-scale cloud and technology companies.

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