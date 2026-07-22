Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,997 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Equinix worth $141,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Equinix alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,398,906 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,265,706,000 after purchasing an additional 107,227 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,609,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,998,978,000 after buying an additional 493,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,567,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,959,731,000 after buying an additional 25,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,941,377,000 after buying an additional 27,643 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,149,628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,240.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,153.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $1,027.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,058.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $981.90. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $720.62 and a 1-year high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is currently 142.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total value of $132,536.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,557 shares in the company, valued at $18,615,511.53. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total value of $4,010,517.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,600,239.52. This trade represents a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 11,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,022,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equinix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equinix wasn't on the list.

While Equinix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here