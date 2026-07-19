Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 93.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 12,948 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC's holdings in Equinix were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 27.3% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Equinix by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $1,020.00 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,060.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $976.83. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $720.62 and a 12-month high of $1,128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,240.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,210.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,109.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,155.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total value of $2,210,278.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,206,116.16. This trade represents a 26.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total value of $4,010,517.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,600,239.52. This represents a 37.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,022,574. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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