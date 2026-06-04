Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 934 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Equinix were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 11.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 21.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan Lin sold 635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.71, for a total transaction of $613,225.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,788 shares in the company, valued at $10,418,079.48. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total transaction of $5,669,241.52. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 7,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,998,145.10. This trade represents a 41.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,053 shares of company stock worth $11,569,731. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $1,077.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,053.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $910.27. The company has a market cap of $106.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is 142.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,020.00 to $1,109.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Equinix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,123.00 to $1,143.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,143.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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