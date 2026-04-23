Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH - Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,768 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,822 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Equitable by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,820 shares of the company's stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 26.5% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 241,175 shares of the company's stock worth $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 50,455 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the third quarter worth $1,684,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Equitable by 24.9% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 299,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 28.6% in the third quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 712,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,151,000 after purchasing an additional 158,488 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $404,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 124,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,023,375.92. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 14,358 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $582,647.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 84,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,073.74. The trade was a 14.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 128,116 shares of company stock worth $5,205,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Equitable from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Equitable from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore set a $63.00 price target on shares of Equitable and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Equitable from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.91.

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Equitable Trading Up 1.2%

EQH stock opened at $41.51 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The business's 50-day moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Equitable announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Equitable's dividend payout ratio is presently -22.41%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc NYSE: EQH is a leading provider of life insurance, annuities and retirement plan services in the United States. Through its insurance subsidiary, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, the firm offers a broad range of permanent and term life insurance products designed to help individuals and families manage risk and build wealth. In addition, Equitable provides fixed, variable and indexed annuity solutions to support income planning in retirement, as well as a suite of group retirement and pension plan services for employers and plan sponsors.

The company also maintains an asset management arm that delivers investment strategies across equities, fixed income and alternative asset classes for both retail and institutional clients.

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