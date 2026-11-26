State Street Corp lowered its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH - Free Report) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,808,204 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,968,388 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.30% of Equitable worth $451,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Essential Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 245.2% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth $55,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $53.20 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $56.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Equitable had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 3,089.96%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Equitable's payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig MacKay sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $108,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $922,535.73. This represents a 10.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertram Scott sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $151,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,287,279.75. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,703 shares of company stock worth $1,106,964. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Equitable from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Equitable from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Equitable from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Equitable from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQH

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services company focused on retirement, protection and wealth management. Through its Equitable business, it offers products and services including life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and retirement planning solutions to individuals, employers and institutions. The company also has a majority ownership interest in AllianceBernstein, an investment management and research firm that serves institutional and individual clients. AllianceBernstein operates internationally, while Equitable's insurance and retirement businesses primarily serve customers in the United States.

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