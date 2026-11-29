Prana Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH - Free Report) by 84.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,580 shares of the company's stock after selling 378,248 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP's holdings in Equitable were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,136,305,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $399,576,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Equitable by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,784,986 shares of the company's stock worth $385,485,000 after acquiring an additional 523,638 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,618,993 shares of the company's stock worth $288,086,000 after acquiring an additional 57,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 3.0% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,142,337 shares of the company's stock worth $225,646,000 after acquiring an additional 148,132 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Equitable Stock Up 2.5%

EQH stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.83. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Equitable had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 3,089.96%. Equitable's quarterly revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Equitable's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 14,923 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $794,500.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 110,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,856,772.68. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arlene Isaacs-Lowe sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $52,830.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,044,079.29. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,703 shares of company stock worth $1,106,964. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equitable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equitable to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equitable from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Equitable from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQH

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services company that provides retirement, insurance, and investment management solutions. Its businesses serve individuals, employers, and institutions, primarily in the United States. Through its Equitable-branded businesses, the company offers life insurance, annuities, workplace retirement plans, and employee benefits. It also has a controlling interest in AllianceBernstein, an investment management firm that provides services to institutional and retail clients globally.

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