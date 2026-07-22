Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS Stock Position Raised by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS - Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,019,804 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 215,219 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $63,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELS. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 943.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company's stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Price Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.09. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.66. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $397.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.71 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.99%.The business's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties's dividend payout ratio is 108.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equity Lifestyle Properties to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $67.00 price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELS

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc NYSE: ELS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company's portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

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