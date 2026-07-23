Equity Residential $EQR Shares Bought by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442,422 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 53,178 shares during the period. Equity Residential accounts for approximately 3.4% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Equity Residential worth $85,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 375.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Equity Residential Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of EQR opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $57.57 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The firm's 50 day moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average is $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $779.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.79 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.7025 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Equity Residential's dividend payout ratio is 112.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Equity Residential from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQR

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential NYSE: EQR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company's core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

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