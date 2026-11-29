State Street Corp lowered its position in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS - Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,821,643 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,547,467 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.95% of Erasca worth $202,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Erasca by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,614 shares of the company's stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 161,845 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Erasca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Erasca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,853,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Erasca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,544,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the second quarter valued at $1,500,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company's stock.

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Erasca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. Erasca, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Erasca from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Erasca from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Erasca from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Erasca has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.17.

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About Erasca

Erasca is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing medicines for people with cancer. Its research centers on the RAS/MAPK signaling pathway, which is involved in the growth of many tumors and can be difficult to target with existing treatments. The company's pipeline includes investigational targeted therapies designed to inhibit components of this pathway. Erasca evaluates these candidates for potential use in cancers driven by alterations in RAS or related signaling proteins; its medicines are in development and are not approved treatments.

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