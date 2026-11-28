Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS - Free Report) by 89.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,112,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,412,000 shares during the period. Erasca accounts for about 2.7% of Soleus Capital Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.46% of Erasca worth $74,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the 2nd quarter worth $387,544,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the second quarter valued at $129,917,324. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Erasca in the 1st quarter valued at $59,988,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Erasca by 407.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,128,332 shares of the company's stock worth $60,521,000 after buying an additional 3,315,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Erasca during the second quarter worth about $55,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Erasca from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Erasca from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Erasca from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Erasca currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.17.

View Our Latest Report on Erasca

Erasca Trading Up 6.0%

NASDAQ ERAS opened at $16.77 on Friday. Erasca, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company's 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Erasca Profile

Erasca is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing medicines for people with cancer. Its research centers on the RAS/MAPK signaling pathway, which is involved in the growth of many tumors and can be difficult to target with existing treatments. The company's pipeline includes investigational targeted therapies designed to inhibit components of this pathway. Erasca evaluates these candidates for potential use in cancers driven by alterations in RAS or related signaling proteins; its medicines are in development and are not approved treatments.

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