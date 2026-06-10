Erste Asset Management GmbH Acquires 6,862 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,683 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,606 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.0% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,528,426 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $351,660,000 after buying an additional 105,664 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 34,377 shares of company stock worth $9,251,221 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.0%

UNP stock opened at $271.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.56 and a 200 day moving average of $247.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $210.84 and a 52 week high of $279.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. Union Pacific's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $282.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Key Union Pacific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target on Union Pacific to $305 from $290 and reiterated a Positive rating, reinforcing expectations for further upside based on the railroad’s earnings power and profitability.

Susquehanna raised its price target on Union Pacific to $305 from $290 and reiterated a Positive rating, reinforcing expectations for further upside based on the railroad’s earnings power and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains supported by Union Pacific’s strong financial results, including a 29.2% net margin and solid year-to-date and multi-month gains, which some market commentary says still leave the stock modestly undervalued.

Investor interest remains supported by Union Pacific’s strong financial results, including a 29.2% net margin and solid year-to-date and multi-month gains, which some market commentary says still leave the stock modestly undervalued. Neutral Sentiment: Union Pacific said it can fund its proposed $85 billion Norfolk Southern merger without federal investment, a headline that keeps the deal in focus but does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

Union Pacific said it can fund its proposed $85 billion Norfolk Southern merger without federal investment, a headline that keeps the deal in focus but does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Management will address the NYSE 2026 European Investor Conference next week, which could provide new guidance or strategic commentary but is not an immediate catalyst. Article Title

Management will address the NYSE 2026 European Investor Conference next week, which could provide new guidance or strategic commentary but is not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: House lawmakers backed long-standing rail merger review rules, signaling that regulators may continue to scrutinize large railroad combinations closely, which could complicate Union Pacific’s Norfolk Southern deal.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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