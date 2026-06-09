Erste Asset Management GmbH Acquires 68,944 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 208.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,944 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 68,944 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Corning were worth $9,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s multibillion-dollar partnership gives Corning a major new source of demand for optical fiber and connectivity solutions tied to AI and cloud data-center growth. Reuters article

Amazon’s multibillion-dollar partnership gives Corning a major new source of demand for optical fiber and connectivity solutions tied to AI and cloud data-center growth. Positive Sentiment: The agreement is also expected to support Corning’s U.S. manufacturing expansion, including facility investment in North Carolina and about 1,000 new jobs, which could strengthen production capacity and investor confidence. Barron's article

The agreement is also expected to support Corning’s U.S. manufacturing expansion, including facility investment in North Carolina and about 1,000 new jobs, which could strengthen production capacity and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary are framing the deal as another validation of Corning’s growing exposure to the AI buildout, following earlier agreements with other large tech customers. CNBC article

Analysts and market commentary are framing the deal as another validation of Corning’s growing exposure to the AI buildout, following earlier agreements with other large tech customers. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage notes valuation concerns after the sharp rally, suggesting the stock may need continued execution and additional deal flow to sustain the move. Yahoo Finance article

Corning Trading Up 5.6%

Corning stock opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $174.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's payout ratio is 53.59%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. The trade was a 24.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total transaction of $5,263,675.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,138,016. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 60,655 shares of company stock valued at $12,046,561 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $223.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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