Erste Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 21,889 Insulet Corporation $PODD

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $6,268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PODD. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Insulet from $379.00 to $294.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Insulet from $435.00 to $249.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Insulet

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $159.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Insulet Corporation has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $354.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $761.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $729.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer bought 2,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,473.91. This trade represents a 44.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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