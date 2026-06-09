Erste Asset Management GmbH Buys 23,212 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 144.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,278 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,599,882,000 after purchasing an additional 805,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,976,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Phillip Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $255,680.00. Following the sale, the director owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,803,520. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

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Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of PLTR opened at $136.47 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.68 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $327.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $140.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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