Erste Asset Management GmbH Decreases Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Erste Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,935 shares of the company's stock after selling 45,516 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.47% of Darling Ingredients worth $26,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 93,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 600,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 58,925 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 677,528 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company's stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $191,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,275,819.41. This trade represents a 13.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $59.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $66.02.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Darling Ingredients from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Darling Ingredients, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Darling Ingredients wasn't on the list.

While Darling Ingredients currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here