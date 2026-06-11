Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 347.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total value of $676,781.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,406.40. This trade represents a 34.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $354.75.

Get Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $303.43 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a one year low of $237.56 and a one year high of $379.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $324.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider L3Harris Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and L3Harris Technologies wasn't on the list.

While L3Harris Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here