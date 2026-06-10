Erste Asset Management GmbH Purchases 4,000 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 378.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 202,894 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $111,849,000 after purchasing an additional 50,266 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,235 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $17,770,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.14, for a total transaction of $173,663.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,778.94. This represents a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 918 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.46, for a total transaction of $621,908.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,224.28. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,181 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,919. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW opened at $733.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company's fifty day moving average price is $722.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $660.89. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1-year low of $443.00 and a 1-year high of $760.72. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $748.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $728.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $746.67.

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About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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