Erste Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,399 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $76,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company's stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the company's stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $232.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $149.04 and a 52 week high of $251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm's 50 day moving average is $231.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.15.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

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About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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