Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 15,825 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,513 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 15,825 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Equinix were worth $17,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Down 1.7%

EQIX stock opened at $1,062.74 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1,060.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $916.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,128.68. The stock has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinix's payout ratio is presently 142.84%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,086 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $966.20, for a total transaction of $1,049,293.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,912,398.80. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total value of $132,536.25. Following the sale, the director owned 17,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,615,511.53. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,779 shares of company stock valued at $15,580,249. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Equinix from $1,123.00 to $1,143.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,235.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,143.60.

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Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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