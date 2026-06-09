Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 163,611 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Erste Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,579 shares of the company's stock after selling 163,611 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of Bloom Energy worth $16,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BE. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 212,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,371,303.95. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,971,567.04. The trade was a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,777 shares of company stock worth $71,485,514. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $253.74 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $322.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,073.79 and a beta of 3.74.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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