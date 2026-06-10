Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 29,526 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Erste Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,914 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 29,526 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.05% of Enphase Energy worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,190,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 95.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,647,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $58,319,000 after purchasing an additional 803,945 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2,335.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 798,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,244,000 after purchasing an additional 765,322 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,541,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,329,647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $523,365,000 after purchasing an additional 246,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company's stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,645,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,080,160. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 137,250 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $5,985,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,597,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,673,124.01. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,650 shares of company stock worth $6,062,886. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Enphase Energy Stock Down 5.9%

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.64%.The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $282.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enphase Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enphase Energy wasn't on the list.

While Enphase Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here