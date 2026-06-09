Erste Asset Management GmbH Trims Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Erste Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,393 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 16,440 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $10,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.58.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.35 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,013.20. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $105,984.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,737,696. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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