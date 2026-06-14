Eschler Asset Management LLP Has $569,000 Stock Position in GDS Holdings $GDS

Eschler Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS - Free Report) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 465,171 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP's holdings in GDS were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in GDS by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,004,083 shares of the company's stock worth $214,115,000 after buying an additional 3,062,658 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in GDS by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,258,664 shares of the company's stock worth $164,810,000 after buying an additional 1,104,756 shares during the period. Triata Capital Ltd raised its holdings in GDS by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triata Capital Ltd now owns 2,407,953 shares of the company's stock worth $93,188,000 after buying an additional 630,339 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP raised its holdings in GDS by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 2,167,199 shares of the company's stock worth $75,635,000 after buying an additional 518,921 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in GDS by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,892,103 shares of the company's stock worth $73,224,000 after buying an additional 724,290 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GDS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GDS from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GDS from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GDS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judy Qing Ye sold 37,394 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $1,354,036.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yixin Qian sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 66,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,991.25. The trade was a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 7.99% of the company's stock.

GDS Stock Performance

Shares of GDS stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.39. GDS Holdings has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $48.61.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.56. The business had revenue of $426.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.44 million. GDS had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, is a leading network-neutral data center services provider in China. The company operates a portfolio of state-of-the-art data center facilities designed to support the mission-critical IT infrastructure of cloud service providers, internet enterprises, financial institutions, and government entities. GDS was among the first Chinese providers to offer high-density colocation solutions, catering to customers with demanding computing and storage requirements.

GDS specializes in delivering scalable colocation, cross-connect, and interconnection services within its facilities, enabling clients to establish high-speed, low-latency connections to major cloud platforms and internet exchange points.

See Also

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