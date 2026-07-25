ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE - Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 8,515 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 97,963,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,938,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $574,234,000 after buying an additional 2,938,908 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 902,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $176,429,000 after acquiring an additional 458,980 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $91,210,000 after acquiring an additional 398,926 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $81,106,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 891,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $188,129,000 after purchasing an additional 183,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESE stock opened at $327.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $174.92 and a one year high of $362.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.19 and a 200-day moving average of $288.62.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $309.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ESCO Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. ESCO Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 2.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.00.

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ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers' critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO's solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

Further Reading

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