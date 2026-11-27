State Street Corp lowered its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE - Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,081,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 1,095,408 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.18% of ESCO Technologies worth $286,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,024,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $413.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $381.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESE

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ESE opened at $213.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $362.15. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $246.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.45.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.61 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 13.58%. ESCO Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. ESCO Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.850-1.950 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 9.400-9.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. ESCO Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and services for utility, aerospace and defense, and commercial markets. Based in St. Louis, Missouri, the company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Its Utility Solutions businesses provide equipment and services used to inspect, monitor, and maintain electric power systems, including diagnostic testing and condition-assessment solutions for utility infrastructure. Its Aerospace & Defense businesses supply specialized components and systems, such as precision valves, filtration products, and communication and antenna technologies.

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