First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT - Free Report) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 987,274 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 383,120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.12% of Essent Group worth $57,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 45.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 15,348 shares during the period. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 86.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,598 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,284,000 after purchasing an additional 319,322 shares in the last quarter. Composition Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company's stock.

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Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business's 50-day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.21. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $55.34 and a 12 month high of $71.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $374.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $344.17 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.08% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Essent Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, CEO Mark Casale sold 49,042 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $3,486,395.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,989,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,458,507.59. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Roy Kasmar sold 4,837 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $332,350.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,467,714.31. The trade was a 18.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,584. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESNT. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Essent Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Essent Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Essent Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ESNT

About Essent Group

Essent Group is a Bermuda-based provider of mortgage insurance and reinsurance, operating primarily in the United States. Its services help mortgage lenders manage the credit risk associated with residential home loans. Through its U.S. mortgage insurance subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, the company provides private mortgage insurance for eligible borrowers who make smaller down payments on conventional mortgages. The coverage can help lenders reduce potential losses if a borrower defaults. Essent also provides mortgage reinsurance through its reinsurance operations.

See Also

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