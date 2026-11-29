State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT - Free Report) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,820,260 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,000,156 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.34% of Essent Group worth $221,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Essent Group by 790.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 82.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Casale sold 49,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $3,486,395.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,989,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,458,507.59. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Roy Kasmar sold 4,837 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $332,350.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,714.31. The trade was a 18.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 60,177 shares of company stock worth $4,251,584 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Price Performance

ESNT opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $55.34 and a 52 week high of $71.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.03). Essent Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 49.08%. The company had revenue of $374.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Essent Group's dividend payout ratio is 19.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Essent Group from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Essent Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Essent Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Essent Group

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based holding company focused on mortgage insurance and related risk-management services. Through its U.S. subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, the company provides private mortgage insurance to mortgage lenders, helping them manage credit risk on residential loans and support home purchases with smaller down payments. Essent was founded in 2008 and began writing mortgage insurance in the United States in 2010. Its operations are centered on the U.S. housing market, with reinsurance activities conducted through subsidiaries including Essent Reinsurance Ltd.

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