Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT Shares Purchased by SummitTX Capital L.P.

SummitTX Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT - Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,910 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 60,993 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $13,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,803,496 shares of the company's stock worth $112,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,082 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 975,355 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,051,000 after purchasing an additional 126,372 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 719,600 shares of the company's stock worth $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 157,600 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,930,360.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737,308 shares of the company's stock worth $199,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,611,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $552,031,000 after buying an additional 9,816,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of EPRT opened at $32.34 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company's fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.51%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: EPRT is a self-administered real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of small-box retail and industrial assets, including convenience stores, automotive service centers, quick-service restaurants, fitness centers and other necessity-based businesses. Under a triple-net lease structure, tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses, providing Essential Properties with predictable, stable cash flows.

Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.

See Also

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